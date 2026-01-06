Home Opinion The Islamic regime in Iran is beginning to collapse. What will the Church do?

Something extraordinary is unfolding in Iran, and it represents a far deeper rupture than Western headlines have been willing to acknowledge.



The chants echoing through Iranian streets are no longer pleas for reform or economic relief, nor are they appeals to soften the edges of clerical rule. Protesters are now openly calling for the end of the Islamic Republic itself.



According to reporting by Iranian dissident Anni Cyrus, crowds have begun chanting for the return of Crown Prince Reza Shah Pahlavi, a declaration that directly challenges the theological and political foundation of the regime. This is not nostalgia for monarchy, nor is it a symbolic protest. It is an unmistakable rejection of Islamic governance and a demand for a future unbound from religious absolutism. For a regime that claims divine legitimacy, such chants amount to a direct assault on it’s very right to exist.

What makes this moment so significant is not merely the scale of the unrest, but the clarity of its target. The Iranian people are not protesting a single policy, a disputed election, or a temporary economic downturn. They are revolting against an ideological system that has fused religious authority with political power and enforced that union through violence for more than four decades. The Islamic Republic was built on the promise that clerical rule would usher in justice, moral order, and national dignity. Instead, it has produced economic devastation, systemic corruption, regional aggression, and a culture of fear sustained by prisons, executions, and surveillance. The chants now rising from Iran’s streets reflect a population that no longer believes the regime’s religious claims or consents to being ruled in the name of God by men who have weaponized faith to retain power.

The regime’s response has followed a familiar and brutal script. Live ammunition has been used against protesters. Mass arrests have swept up students, workers, and dissidents. Public executions are carried out under the guise of criminal justice, designed not to uphold law but to instill terror. Internet blackouts attempt to isolate the population from the outside world, while state media recycles propaganda that blames foreign conspiracies for domestic unrest. These tactics are not signs of strength. They are symptoms of a system that survives only through coercion because it has lost the moral authority it once claimed.

For Christians, the stakes of this uprising are both political and spiritual. Iran is not simply an authoritarian state. It is a theocratic regime rooted in a theology that grants total authority to clerics over the state, society, and the individual conscience. The Supreme Leader is not merely a political figure but is presented as God’s representative on earth, accountable to no electorate and constrained by no legal framework beyond his own interpretation of Islamic law. That fusion of mosque and state has made Iran one of the most hostile environments for religious freedom in the world.

Christians in Iran live under constant threat. Converts from Islam are treated as traitors. House churches are raided. Bibles are confiscated. Pastors are imprisoned for preaching the Gospel. Evangelism is classified as a national security offense. Families are monitored, livelihoods are destroyed, and faith itself is criminalized when it challenges the regime’s religious monopoly. This persecution is not incidental. It is intrinsic to a system that cannot tolerate allegiance to any authority higher than the state-sanctioned version of Islam.

Yet in a profound irony, the Christian faith is growing in Iran despite relentless repression. Underground house churches continue to multiply. Converts testify that they encountered Christ through Scripture, personal witness, and even dreams. The Gospel has advanced not because the regime allowed it, but because truth cannot be extinguished by force. This spiritual awakening exposes the central lie of political Islam. Islamism claims to offer divine order through total control. Christianity proclaims redemption through surrender to Christ alone and freedom from the tyranny of men.

The uprising in Iran also exposes a dangerous illusion that has shaped Western policy for decades. The Islamic Republic has been treated as a rational political actor that can be moderated through negotiations, sanctions relief, and diplomatic engagement. Nuclear deals were sold as pathways to stability. Economic incentives were framed as tools to empower civilians. Dialogue was promoted as the antidote to extremism. These efforts failed because they misunderstood the nature of the regime. Iran’s rulers are not guided by pragmatic state interests but by an ideological commitment to revolutionary Islam, regional domination, and the suppression of dissent.

The Iranian people understand this reality far better than many Western leaders. Their chants are not directed at Washington or Jerusalem. They are directed at the clerical establishment that has robbed them of freedom, prosperity, and dignity. They are rejecting Islamic rule itself, not foreign policy decisions imposed from abroad. That rejection should force a moral reckoning in the West.

While Iranians risk their lives to escape Islamic governance, Western institutions often romanticize the same ideology. While Iranian women burn their hijabs in defiance, American campuses celebrate veiling as empowerment. While Iranian Christians worship in secret, many Western churches hesitate to speak clearly about the dangers of political Islam for fear of appearing intolerant. This moral confusion does not help the oppressed. It strengthens the oppressor.

The Church has a responsibility to speak with both compassion and clarity. Compassion for a people who have suffered under religious tyranny. Clarity about the ideology that enslaved them. Scripture warns repeatedly about rulers who cloak themselves in divine authority while devouring those under their care. Iran stands as a modern testament to that warning.

This moment demands prayer, discernment, and courage. Prayer for the protection of protesters, for the growth of the underground Church, and for the downfall of unjust systems. Discernment to recognize the difference between genuine faith and political religion. Courage to tell the truth even when it is unpopular. History shows that no regime built on lies can endure forever. Scripture assures us that God humbles the proud and lifts the oppressed.

Iran’s uprising is not merely a political crisis. It is a spiritual reckoning. The Islamic Republic is losing control because its false promises are collapsing under the weight of reality. The question before the West, and before the Church, is whether we will finally acknowledge that truth or continue to excuse a system that crushes souls while claiming to speak for God.