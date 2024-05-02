Home News 'The Chosen’ now streaming on Disney+; Dallas Jenkins says it opens door for a 'new audience'

The popular show "The Chosen" is now available to stream on several widely used platforms, including Disney+.

The series, which depicts the life of Jesus and his close circle of friends known as the disciples, now has three seasons available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu since April 29, according to the news blog Inside the Magic.

The show's creator, Dallas Jenkins, took to social media recently to share the news.

"Not exactly a 'partnership,' but Seasons 1 to 3 are getting to another new audience," Jenkins said in a Facebook post.

Disney+ has "risen in the ranks of streaming royalty," according to Inside the Magic. Given that Disney has faced backlash from critics for controversial pro-LGBT content marketed to children, Inside the Magic notes that "an adaptation of the life of Jesus Christ might be the last addition some were expecting."

"The Chosen," the first-ever multi-season show about Jesus that takes viewers into the lives of those who were by His side, has gained popularity over the years. Season four debuted in theatres nationwide in February, placing second at the box office during its opening weekend.

"The Chosen" got its start through crowdfunding. It was originally distributed by Angel Studios and is now distributed by Lionsgate, one of Hollywood's biggest entertainment distributors.

Disney purchased Hulu from Comcast for $8.6 billion in November, opening the door for several R-rated films and mature TV series to be viewed on Disney's once child-focused app.

Inside The Magic described Disney's embrace of "The Chosen" as "an easy cash grab" and a potential attempt to win back conservative subscribers to a platform that also features more adult-oriented projects such as "American Horror Story" and "Rick and Morty."

The show is available on several major streaming platforms, including YoutubeTV, Amazon Prime, Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV.