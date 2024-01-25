Home Entertainment 'The Chosen' cast reveal what's in store for them in season 4: 'There's a lot of joy and sadness'

As season 4 of the hit series “The Chosen” nears its debut in theaters, beloved cast members, including those behind Jesus (Jonathan Roumie), Mother Mary (Vanessa Benavente), Matthew (Paras Patel), Andrew (Noah James)·and Quintus (Brandon Potter), have given a sneak peek of what’s in store for them.

"Season 4 is by far, the most intense and mature and challenging season yet,” Roumie told The Christian Post. "Not just for me, but I think for everybody on the cast and crew. But I think what we created is going to be pretty beautiful.”

“The Chosen” season 4 (episodes 1-3) hits theaters Feb. 1, with episodes 4-6 playing in theaters Feb. 15 and episodes 7-8 debuting Feb. 29. Created by Dallas Jenkins, it marks the first time that the full season of a television streaming series has debuted nationwide at the cinema.

“Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving him to carry the burden alone,” a description of season four reads. “Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable — ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but demand His followers RISE UP.”

At the season premiere of season 4, key cast members shared what viewers can expect in the forthcoming season.

