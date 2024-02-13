Home News 5 godly and not-so-godly moments from Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas featured memorable moments where God was glorified, but also moments some fans believe failed to glorify God and were potentially "demonic."

The Kansas City Chiefs secured their third Super Bowl victory in five seasons by coming back from 10 points down to secure a 25-22 victory against the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in the last 20 years since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005.

From the players on the field to the halftime performance and even fans in attendance, here's a look at some of the godly and not-so-godly moments of Super Bowl LVIII.