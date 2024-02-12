Home News Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes says God 'challenged' Chiefs to 'make us better'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave God the glory after winning Super Bowl LVIII Sunday night, saying that the Lord "challenged" his team as it faced adversity all season.

The Chiefs secured their third Super Bowl victory in five seasons by coming back from 10 points down to secure a 25-22 victory against the San Francisco 49ers, the same franchise they beat in Super Bowl LIV in 2020. The Chiefs are the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in the last 20 years since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005.

Mahomes, who threw for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception en route to winning his third Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award, said in a post-game interview on CBS that the team dealt with adversity all season as the offense struggled at times.

"It means a ton. Just the adversity we dealt with this year and to come through. The guys never faltered," the 28-year-old father of two said. "I give God the glory. He challenged us to make us better. I am proud of my guys. They did awesome. Legendary."

The contest went into overtime, an opportunity to test the league's new playoff overtime rules, allowing both teams to possess the ball even if the first team that gets the ball scores a touchdown.

After the 49ers' 17-play overtime drive ended in a field goal, Mahomes and company went on a 14-play game-winning drive that ended in a 3-yard passing touchdown to wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who started the year with the New York Jets before he was traded back to the Chiefs.

"Micole Hardman battled through some adversity this year," Mahomes said. "Get [him] in that moment, and then make a play. It is special."

With three Super Bowl victories under his belt at such a young age, Mahomes was asked if the Chiefs have a "dynasty" now.

"It's the start of one. We are not done," he said. "We are going to celebrate tonight. ... But we are not done. We got a young team. We are going to keep this thing going."

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also gave glory to God in his comments after receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy on stage.

"First of all I want to congratulate [head coach] Andy [Reid], the football team, our coaching staff on an incredible performance. It's been an amazing five-year run," Hunt said. "I want to thank the Lord for giving us this opportunity."

"Watching today's game, I couldn't help but think about my parents [Chiefs founder Lamar and Norma Hunt] and how proud they would be of this football team," he continued. "They were the biggest Chiefs fans in the world and they would have loved celebrating another world championship."

In his comments after receiving the trophy, Mahomes credited the defense for keeping the team in games all season and the offense for making big plays when they mattered most even if their offensive output wasn't as good as it has been in previous seasons.

"It was a microcosm of [our] season," the two-time NFL MVP said.

After beating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 28, Mahomes said in a post-game interview that "God put a lot of adversity in our way this year."

"And we accepted the challenge, and we're better for it," Mahomes said. "I mean, it's been a heck of a year. We're not done yet. But this is a way to get there."

Mahomes has often spoken about his faith when presented with the opportunity.

Mahomes told reporters before last year's Super Bowl that his faith plays a role in everything he does.

"My Christian faith plays a role in everything that I do," Mahomes told the press. "I mean, I always ask God to lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name."