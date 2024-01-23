Home Sports Ravens coach John Harbaugh quotes 1 Chronicles 29:11 as team heads to AFC Championship

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh cited a passage from the Old Testament as he kicked off a post-game press conference following Saturday's playoff victory, which ensures the Charm City will host its first AFC Championship game since 1971.

In his post-game remarks, Harbaugh addressed his team's 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans, securing them a spot in the AFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. The winner of that game will head to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11.

"There's something that was said to me before the game, and it just was meaningful to me, so I'm going to share it with you because I think it's the right thing to do," Harbaugh said.

He read aloud the Old Testament verse 1 Chronicles 29:11, which declares, "greatness, power, glory, victory and honor belong to you because everything in Heaven and on earth belongs to you."

"The Kingdom belongs to you, Lord, you are the head and the ruler over everything," Harbaugh added.

After praising the "amazing spirit on this team," the coach stressed his desire to give "honor and credit where it's due."

Harbaugh, a Catholic, has not shied away from sharing his faith in past post-game press conferences.

After a Dec. 10 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, the 61-year-old noted, "This is your moment in life, and this is your time." Harbaugh brought up how it was the Advent season, saying that "Advent comes from the Latin' adventus,' which means anticipation and preparation for an amazing event, which is the coming of our Savior and celebrating the Christ — the Good News that changes the world and changes it for all eternity."

"Five years from now, none of us are going to be around," he proclaimed. "Five-hundred years [ago], none of us were here. So we're given this time with these people in this place for a purpose. There's December, and the time is December. December football has a meaning to it. It's preparation for great events to come. You have to put yourself in position for December football for what's to come."

Harbaugh was raised in a Catholic home and served as an altar boy when he was younger, reports Catholic Review. He told the outlet that he attended church sporadically as a teen but now regularly attends mass at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland, in Baltimore.

Driven by the evidence of Christ's resurrection, Harbough previously told Sports Spectrum podcast that he didn't surrender his life to Christ until he was a freshman at Miami University in Ohio.

Many players on the Ravens have a faith bolstered by team chaplain Johnny Shelton, who regularly hosts Bible studies for players, coaches and their families. The chaplain recently told the "Today" show that "we pray as a team."

"I pray for [the team's] safety, for their minds, their hearts to be clear, to be able to focus on the task at hand," Shelton said.

"Life is hard enough. And at the flip side of that, football is hard enough. So, when you put those two together, it's crazy," he added.

Harbaugh was not the only NFL personality to acknowledge his Christian faith in the past week, as the number of teams in contention for the Super Bowl was reduced from eight to four.

Brock Purdy, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, elaborated on his Christian faith in an interview that took place before his team defeated the Green Bay Packers to advance to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Purdy discussed how his faith allows him "to just play and not be afraid to fail."

"I know that God's going to take care of wherever I'm at in my life, whether it's football or not, and so I'm actually able to use that when I'm making decisions and playing football."

Purdy described himself as "rooted" in his "faith in God." He asserted that "I am who He calls me to be," adding, "My identity isn't in football." Purdy characterized his philosophy as "God, if you want me to do great with this, great; if not, all right, let's go do something else, wherever you need me."

C.J. Stroud, the quarterback for the Texans, the team the Ravens defeated on Saturday, has also been vocal about his faith. After defeating the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the playoffs, Stroud said in the post-game press conference that God has been at the "forefront" of the team.

"I think definitely God is at the forefront of our minds, and we play for an audience of One. Even when everything is going crazy, you can lock hands and have patience," Stroud said.

"It's hard. People hold you to a standard, and that's what we want as Christians. You know we're holding our own crosses and we're trying to be like Christ as much as possible."