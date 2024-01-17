Home Sports CJ Stroud says 'God is at the forefront' after becoming youngest QB to win NFL playoff game

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has given credit to God after becoming the youngest quarterback to win an NFL playoff game in Saturday's 45-14 wild card victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The 22-year-old Stroud, a former Ohio State University standout, beat out the previous record held by former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick, who was 22 years and 192 days old when the Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers in January 2003. Stroud was 22 years and 102 days old on Saturday.

Stroud, the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a likely frontrunner for the NFL Rookie of the Year Award, described his success as a "blessing" from the Lord Almighty.

The athlete shared in a press conference following the win that Christian head coach DeMeco Ryans has led his team towards accomplishing togetherness, community and bonding as like-minded believers.

"It's been a blessing. It's been a heck of a year. I thank God I can just go another week with my teammates. This is like a dream come true as a reminder of how close we are as a team," Stroud said.

"We are really, really close. Offense, defense, special teams; we all blend well together. Just to have another week to go out with my brothers; it's a blessing. I'm super excited for this team and the city of Houston, and I'm just blessed to be in the position I'm in," he continued."

"It's really cool. I put a lot of hard work in, and my teammates do. It's cool to see the fruits of your labor come to be true. I'm super blessed to be considered with a great name like DeMeco Ryans. He was my favorite quarterback growing up. I'm super blessed and hopefully I can make it too."

Stroud said God has been at the forefront of his mind and the minds of many of his teammates, which has made the team that much stronger and united.

"I think definitely God is at the forefront of our minds, and we play for an audience of One. Even when everything is going crazy, you can lock hands and have patience. I'm blessed enough to have a leader like DeMeco who is open with his faith," Stroud said.

"It's hard. People hold you to a standard, and that's what we want as Christians. You know we're holding our own crosses and we're trying to be like Christ as much as possible," he added.

He quoted Philippians 4:13.

"We make mistakes. We're not perfect. But, at the same time, we know that with God, we 'can do all things through Christ that strengthens us.' I'm just really blessed to be part of a great group of God-fearing men."

The Texans have a tough task on Saturday as they face the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game.

"Whatever you put your mind to, you can accomplish that. DeMeco has led the team with great confidence and that confidence rubbed off on everybody, and we're all holding each other to a certain standard," Stroud said.

"I'm really excited to be with my brothers again for another week because, who knows, next year, there's not going to be the same team. That's just kind of how the league goes. But, we got another week to go prove ourselves right and then try to win again."