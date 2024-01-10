Home Sports 'We pray as a team': Baltimore Ravens chaplain talks faith, ministering to players

Baltimore Ravens chaplain and former football player Johnny Shelton recently discussed how he ministers to NFL players, including praying with them before games.

In an interviewwith "TODAY" show correspondent Savannah Sellers last month, the in-house NFL chaplain, who has been with the Ravens since 2013, shared about his life and vocational role with the team.

Shelton said that he is glad few know who the NFL chaplains are, as it taught him the value of being able to "stay out of the way" but also remain "present" and "hardworking."

During the practices and games, Shelton is often on the sidelines and makes himself available for players and staff when there is a need for prayers or words of wisdom. He said he does a prayer walk around the field before every practice.

He also leads the team in opening prayers before they hit the field on their game days, explaining to Sellers that "we pray as a team."

"I pray for [the team's] safety, for their minds, their hearts to be clear, to be able to focus on the task at hand," Shelton shared.

As the team chaplain, Shelton frequently hosts Bible studies for players, coaches and their families. He also has an open-door policy for confidential counseling.

Some issues players bring to Shelton for guidance include "football pressure, family pressure, relationship issues."

"Life is hard enough. And at the flip side of that, football is hard enough. So, when you put those two together, it's crazy," he noted.

Sellers spoke with Ravens defensive back Marlon Humphrey, who said that when talking with Shelton, "football comes up occasionally, but it's mainly just life."

"Different things going on, relationships," Humphrey explained. "Even sometimes when it is football, it's more so just how could you have more of a leadership role."

Shelton said his door remains open to any player regardless of their faith background, noting that "I'm here to love all" and that "we're not going to disciple everybody; we're here to love them."

According to his website, Shelton had a rough upbringing with an absentee father. The only consistent factors in his life were church and sports. He played football and ran track at Southeast Missouri State University.

When he reached his junior year at Southeast Missouri State University, Shelton said his life "spiraled out of control" and he gave his life to Christ. He eventually went into ministry, joining the staff of Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Greensboro, North Carolina, before taking on his current post with the Ravens in 2013.

"Though my days as an athlete have passed, my passion to pour into the hearts of coaches and athletes so that they can be their very best has not," Shelton wrote on his website.

"I enjoy being able to share the Love of Christ with them and also being able to look them in the eye and tell them what they NEED to hear instead of what they WANT to hear."

The Ravens are entering the playoffs with a record of 13-4 and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.