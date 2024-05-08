Home News Atlanta to pay $3.8M to family of deacon who died in struggle with officer

The family of 62-year-old Georgia deacon Johnny Hollman, who died last August after an Atlanta Police Department officer tasered him during a scuffle stemming from a motor vehicle accident, will be paid $3.8 million to settle a federal lawsuit.

Hollman, who served as chairman of the deacon board at The Lively Stones of God Ministries Church in Atlanta, died on Aug. 11 after being tasered by former APD officer Kiran Kimbrough on the night of Aug. 10.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner stated in October that the shock from the taser sent him into Cardiac Dysrhythmia.

The late deacon’s family filed a lawsuit in January, naming Kimbrough — fired in October 2023 — and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. The filing alleges that Kimbrough used excessive force after the decon refused to sign a citation, finding him at fault for the accident.

On Monday, the Atlanta City Council unanimously approved the $3.8 million settlement, 11 Alive reported.

“My thoughts remain with the Hollman family, and while nothing can undo what has been done, my priority was to get this family as close to full closure from this unfortunate tragedy as soon as possible,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

“Significant changes to procedures following the incident have been made, which include the new CARES unit — whose first members’ training should conclude next month.”

Attorneys said the family wasn’t just suing for Hollman’s death but also hoped to change the culture at the APD that allowed his death to happen.

Kimbrough's firing followed an autopsy report concluding that the deacon’s death was a homicide.

After the accident, Kimbrough was dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:20 p.m. When he arrived, Kimbrough determined that the deacon was at fault for the accident and attempted to issue him a traffic citation.

Hollman, reportedly on his way home from a Bible study at his church, became agitated and uncooperative. When Kimbrough tried to arrest the deacon, a struggle erupted on the scene. After a few minutes of struggling with the deacon, Kimbrough fired his taser and then placed the 62-year-old in handcuffs with the help of a witness.

In the body camera video of the incident, a frustrated Hollman argues with the officer, saying he wasn't at fault in the accident at Cunningham Place and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in Southwest Atlanta.

"You're not going to scream at me. You understand what I'm telling you? Now you're either going to sign the ticket or you're going to go to jail," Kimbrough told Hollman.

As he repeated "sign the ticket," Kimbrough tried to grab Hollman, leading to the controversial struggle.

"Why are you doing this to me, man? I'm an old man," Hollman shouted as Kimbrough pulled out his taser.

Kimbrough later realized that the deacon had become unresponsive after he was placed in handcuffs and called EMS to the scene. Hollman was later taken to Grady Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.