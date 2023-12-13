Home Sports Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh proclaims the 'Good News that changes the world'

After the AFC-leading Baltimore Ravens secured their 11th win of the season on Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh proclaimed the "Good News" of Jesus Christ following the 37-31 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.

Harbaugh, who has been the head coach of the Ravens for 16 years and led them to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII, opened up his post-game press conference by praising the Rams for such a hard-fought game but wasted little time in sharing with the media what he shared with his team earlier, the importance of the Advent season.

"This is your moment in life and this is your time. Five hundred years from now, none of us are going to be around," Harbaugh said. "Five hundred years [ago], none of us were here, so we're given this time with these people in this place for a purpose. There's December, and the time is December. December football has a meaning to it. It's preparation for great events to come. You have to put yourself in position with December football for what's to come."

"It's also the Advent season. Advent comes from the Latin 'adventus,' which means anticipation and preparation for an amazing event, which is the coming of our Savior and celebrating the Christ — the Good News that changes the world and changes it for all eternity."

Sunday's game was a back-and-forth affair. Both teams gave their best efforts as the game came down to overtime. Although the Rams are fighting for a playoff spot, the game ended on a 76-yard punt return by third-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace with under 8 minutes left in the overtime period.

Immediately after the walk-off touchdown, Harbaugh raced down the sideline in a celebratory fashion. In the press conference, Harbaugh was asked who reminded him that he needed to shake the hand of Rams coach Sean McVay amid the celebration.

"I jumped around and I lost my headset," the coach said. "I think God probably reminded me — the Holy Spirit, maybe something. It was a small, still voice in my head."

Harbaugh, 61, has not shied away from sharing his faith in Jesus Christ. Harbaugh and his younger brother, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, were raised in a Catholic home. Harbaugh served as an altar boy when he was younger, according to Catholic Review. He told the outlet that while he attended church "every now and then" as a teen, he regularly attends mass at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, Homeland, in Baltimore.

He also has strong connections with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Harbaugh was interviewed on the Sports Spectrum podcast where he spoke about his development as a coach and person.

"To me, success is alignment with God," Harbaugh said.

"Perfect success would be perfect alignment with God and God's will. … He knows what our true desires are, what our purpose is. So trying to find that purpose through connection with God — being connected and filled with the spirit of God, the Holy Spirit — that is success."

He told Sports Spectrum that he didn't fully give his life to Christ until his freshman year at Miami University in Ohio. He said the evidence of Christ's resurrection drove him toward Christ.

"Historically, if the resurrection didn't take place, then Christianity — there's no point to it. … [Neither the apostles nor their associates], nobody at any point in time, recanted what had happened. Nobody," he noted on the podcast.

"Even to martyring themselves and being executed in the most gruesome ways, they all held firm saying that this Man was crucified and rose from the dead, and they saw it. That is strong evidence to me," he continued.

"Really, [walking with Christ] comes down to trust, I do believe. I trust providence. I trust God's will, His plan. As much as anything, try to put it in His hands because when you look back, you can see where He's brought you."