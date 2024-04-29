Home News Another member of ‘God’s Misfits’ charged in killing of pastor’s wife Jilian Kelley, Veronica Butler

Oklahoma prosecutors have charged a fifth member of the anti-government group “God’s Misfits” with the killing and kidnapping of two Kansas women.

Paul Jeremiah Grice, 31, is now facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder in Texas County. The charges stem from the deaths of Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, of Hugoton, Kansas.

According to an arrest affidavit, Grice admitted to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agent that he was involved in the killing and burial of Butler and Kelley, the wife of Pastor Heath Kelley, who leads Hugoton First Christian Church in Kansas, The Associated Press reported.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Grice is being held without bond at the Texas County Detention Center in Guymon, the newswire said, adding that it was unclear whether he had an attorney representing him.

The arrest follows the earlier detention of four other individuals in connection with the same case. These four are Tifany Adams, 54, and her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, 43, both from Keyes, Oklahoma; Cole Twombly, 50, and his wife, Cora Twombly, 44, from Texhoma, Oklahoma. All four are also being held without bail, each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit murder.

Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley went missing on March 30 while driving to Eva, Oklahoma. They were on their way to pick up Butler’s two children for a birthday party. Butler was allowed supervised visits with her children on Saturdays, and Kelley was authorized to supervise those visits.

According to court documents, Adams, who is the grandmother of Butler’s children, was engaged in a heated custody battle with Butler.

The OSBI released a brief update after the bodies of two deceased persons were recovered in rural Texas County, stating that they would be transported to the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner to determine their identification, as well as the cause and manner of death. The bodies were found with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies.

Pastor Heath Kelley is due to take a new position at Willow Christian Church in Nebraska in June. Both congregations had been praying for the safe return of the two women.

A witness interviewed by OSBI agents said the suspects belonged to the anti-government group with religious affiliations, “God’s Misfits,” which regularly met at the homes of the Twomblys and another couple.

Their vehicle was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L, about 3 miles south of Elkhart, Kansas. Following their arrest, the suspects were detained in Texas and Cimarron counties.

In a previous court motion filed in Cimarron County, Oklahoma, last November, Adams opposed any changes to the supervised visitation arrangement Butler had with her children. The motion detailed allegations of sexual abuse against Butler’s brother, a history of drug use by the children’s father, Wrangler Cole Rickman, and a lack of trust in Butler’s ability to care for the children.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.