Home News County GOP chair among suspects charged with murder of pastor’s wife Jilian Kelley, Veronica Butler

Two bodies recovered by investigators in rural Texas County, Oklahoma, on Sunday have been identified as missing pastor's wife Jilian Kelley, 39, and 27-year-old Veronica Butler, and one of the suspects in the murder case has been identified as the Cimarron County GOP chair.

"On April 16, the Office of the Oklahoma Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the two deceased persons from Texas County as 27-year-old Veronica Butler and 39-year-old Jilian Kelley," the OSBI said in a brief statement Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones, along with everyone throughout their community."

Kelley is the wife of Pastor Heath Kelley, who leads Hugoton First Christian Church in Kansas. Heath Kelley recently agreed to serve as the new pastor of Willow Christian Church in Nebraska starting in June. Both churches have been praying for the safe return of Kelley and Butler, but after confirmation of their deaths, they offered prayers for the grieving.

"We know there are many people following our page and praying nationwide for the Kelley family that may not have seen the press releases this week. So it is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Jilian and Veronica are no longer with us but we are joyous in the knowledge that they are now sitting at the right hand of God," Willow Christian Church said in a statement Tuesday.

"We hope that you will join us in prayer this week and the weeks ahead that we can stay focused on God's promises for comfort during our darkest hours. … Rather than dwell on the details of the investigation, we hope that you'll continue praying for Jillian and Veronica's families. Pray for strength to endure God's plan. Pray for comfort and peace from their sorrow. Pray for their children that they will remember their mothers' faith and servant hearts. Pray for our congregation that we would know how to comfort the family and provide for their needs through this journey," the church said.

Details from probable cause affidavits against four suspects charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance of the two women on March 30 suggest they likely suffered violent deaths.

Investigators announced last Saturday they arrested four people in connection with their deaths, including the paternal grandmother of Butler's children, 54-year-old Tifany Machel Adams. Others arrested are Tad Bert Cullum, 43; Cole Earl Twombly, 50; and Cora Twombly, 44.

All four individuals were arrested in Texas and Cimarron Counties and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Oklahoma State Sen. Nathan Dahm, the chairman of the Oklahoma GOP, confirmed in a statement to KOCO News 5 that Adams is the Cimarron County GOP chair. The outlet notes she was elected last year by a handful of people. Dahmn called the killing of the two women "senseless" and "tragic."

"This is a tragic situation, with innocent children being at the center of this still-developing situation. While we at the Oklahoma Republican Party have no personal relationship or knowledge of the individuals who have been accused in this senseless crime, we have been made aware that Ms. Adams was previously elected by a handful of people to the role of Chair in her county," Dahm said. "We ask everyone to join us in praying for the family and most especially the children devastated by this horrible tragedy."

All four suspects made their initial court appearance in Texas County Wednesday morning. KSN's Julia Thatcher, who was present in the courtroom, described the scene as emotional. The judge in the case ordered that all the suspects be held without bond, noting that "proof of evidence or presumption of guilt is great."

Details shared in the probable cause affidavits about the suspects suggest the violent deaths the women may have suffered.

Butler's car, in which she had traveled with Kelley when she went missing, was found abandoned near Highway 95 and Road L in rural Texas County.

"An examination of the vehicle and area surrounding the vehicle found evidence of a severe injury. Blood was found on the roadway and edge of the roadway. Butler's glasses were also found in the roadway south of the vehicle, near a broken hammer. A pistol magazine was found inside Kelley's purse at the scene, but no pistol was found," explains the affidavit.

Investigators confirmed that the charges against the suspect are all connected to a five-year custody battle between Butler and Adams, who has been fighting to keep her grandchildren away from both Butler and her son, Wrangler Cole Rickman, a drug-addicted convict who is currently in rehab. It is alleged that while her grandchildren were in Butler's care, the children were sexually abused by Butler's brother.

In the affidavit against Adams, investigators note that: "At times Adams refused to let Rickman have his children, even though Rickman had legal custody of them. Law enforcement previously responded to a call for service where Adams refused to give Rickman his children. Reportedly, the officer told Rickman he believed the children were better off in Adams' care."

Adams also did not want Butler to have unsupervised access to the children anymore because of the sexual abuse claims, but Butler's attorney told investigators that she was on the verge of winning unsupervised visits with her children, and Adams did not want that to happen. A hearing was scheduled for the case on April 17.

It is alleged that prior to the women going missing on March 30, the four suspects had tried to kill Butler. But Butler would not leave her home to give them an opportunity to attack her.

Investigators learned from the 16-year-old daughter of Cora Twombly and Coby White that her mother and her stepfather, Cole Twombly, as well as the other murder suspects, were part of "God's Misfits," described as an "anti-government group that has a religious affiliation." The group met weekly with the Twomblys and the home of Barrett and Lacy Cook.