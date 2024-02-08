Home News 6 Christians playing in Super Bowl LVIII

With millions of spectators watching, Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature a match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, four years after the two teams met in Super Bowl LIV.

While much of the media coverage will focus on the athletic talent of the major players competing in the game, athletes on both rosters have spoken publicly about their Christian faith both this year and in the past, with some doing so this week during their media availability.

The following pages highlight six professed Christians playing in Sunday's big game.

