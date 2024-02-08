6 Christians playing in Super Bowl LVIII

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs plays against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs plays against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. | Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With millions of spectators watching, Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will feature a match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, four years after the two teams met in Super Bowl LIV. 

While much of the media coverage will focus on the athletic talent of the major players competing in the game, athletes on both rosters have spoken publicly about their Christian faith both this year and in the past, with some doing so this week during their media availability. 

The following pages highlight six professed Christians playing in Sunday's big game. 

