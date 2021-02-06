5 Super Bowl LV players who are devout Christians 5 Super Bowl LV players who are devout Christians

Tens of millions of Americans will be watching Super Bowl LV Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the stadium will only admit about 22,000 fans, with a third being pre-selected, vaccinated healthcare workers.

Although the players will be competitive on the field, off the field many share one positive thing in common: their Christian faith.

Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers have practicing Christians on their respective rosters who will be part of the biggest game in professional football.

The following list, presented in no particular order, includes Christian players from both teams who will be playing at the annual championship game.

