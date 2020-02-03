Super Bowl LIV champs Kansas City Chiefs praise God after big win

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 at Super Bowl LIV, their CEO, Clark Hunt, praised God for the team.



“I want to thank the Lord for blessing our family with all these incredible people who helped us bring this championship home,” Chiefs Chairman Hunt said, according to Major League Soccer. “To the Chiefs kingdom, you guys are world champions once again.”

The last time the Chiefs won a Super Bowl was 50 years ago in 1970.

Hunt said last week that he found Christ at age 10, while at a Christian camp, according to The Tyler Morning Telegraph. He also said that he makes faith a top priority for his staff.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt was quoted as saying. “In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ.”

The team partners with local ministries and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to provide chapel worship services for their fans before home games. The Sports Spectrum reports that the pre-game chapel services have been offered since 2014 and are the first recurring onsite faith event in the NFL.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is the youngest Super Bowl MVP, told Fox4kc that “faith has always been big with me.”

He said being on the field is not just putting on a show for Chiefs Kingdom, but also playing for God. “Obviously I want to win every game, but I’m glorifying him every single time I’m out there.”

“As long as I’m doing everything the right way and the way that he would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am,” he said.

Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu, who has also been vocal about his faith, thanked all the media that “shared my story & gave me a chance to outlive the part of my story that made me so tough, connected & gave me a sense of responsibility. Thank you for taking care a kid who past is fragile.”