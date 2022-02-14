4 times the Lord was praised at Super Bowl LVI: ‘God is just so good’

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI Sunday night, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Some participants of the NFL’s biggest game of the year made sure to give praise to God in the midst of it all.

Before and after the game, players and celebrity participants praised God for the opportunity to participate.

While some gave their credit to God during the trophy ceremony, others did so on social media or during post-game interviews. In the week leading up to the game, some players used their media availability to let their faith in Christ be known.

The following pages highlight players and performers who used their Super Bowl platforms to spotlight the heavenly Father.