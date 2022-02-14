 Sports |

4 times the Lord was praised at Super Bowl LVI: ‘God is just so good’

By Jeannie Ortega Law, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Lombardi Trophy
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. |

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI Sunday night, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Some participants of the NFL’s biggest game of the year made sure to give praise to God in the midst of it all. 

Before and after the game, players and celebrity participants praised God for the opportunity to participate. 

While some gave their credit to God during the trophy ceremony, others did so on social media or during post-game interviews. In the week leading up to the game, some players used their media availability to let their faith in Christ be known. 

The following pages highlight players and performers who used their Super Bowl platforms to spotlight the heavenly Father. 

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Sports