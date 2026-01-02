Home News Trump auctions off Jesus painting for $2.75M during NYE gala at Mar-a-Lago

President Donald Trump auctioned off a painting of Jesus Christ for $2.75 million to benefit charity during a New Year's Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Wednesday.

The proceeds from the painting — which was painted live in 10 minutes by "Christian worship painter" Vanessa Horabuena — will go to St. Jude's Children's Hospital and the local sheriff's office, Trump told attendees at the glitzy gala, where tickets to attend ran for $1,450, according to The Independent.

"There's a young lady named Vanessa who's one of the greatest artists anywhere in the world," Trump said. "To me, she's one of the greatest. … She's a speed painter, and she's a great painter, but I think she's one of the great living artists."

Horabuena has visited the White House to showcase her art, which includes portraits of Trump, according to her blog. Last May, she personally delivered her painting "Prayers for our President" to the White House, which depicts Trump in prayer as he faces a cross atop a mountain.

"This piece was created to reflect back to him the place he can always turn when he needs a word from God, a touch from Heaven, or wisdom from our Awesome Creator," she wrote.

After Horabuena speedily painted the portrait of Jesus amid dramatic worshipful flourishes against the backdrop of praise music at Mar-a-Lago, Trump started the bidding at $100,000. The price quickly rose to $1 million thanks to an unidentified attendee whom Trump joked is "the biggest guy on Wall Street," for whom such a price is "peanuts."

Other bids brought the price to $2.5 million, and then ultimately to $2.75 million, which prompted Trump to joke that the winner — whom CNN identified as "a woman in a top hat" — will have to file for bankruptcy.

Speed painting is an artistic technique in which the artist has a limited time to finish the work. The technique has grown in popularity in recent years, largely due to the rise of digital tools and online platforms.

Despite a flurry of Truth Social posts earlier in the day attacking his political opponents, including Democratic Colorado Gov. Tim Polis and actor George Clooney, Trump was subdued when he arrived at the New Year's party, telling reporters that his resolution for the new year is "peace on Earth."

During a speech at the event, Trump also pledged "to get to the bottom" of alleged widespread fraud at taxpayer-funded Somali daycares in Minnesota.

"It was a giant scam," he said. "Other than that, we're going to have a great new year."

Other attendees at the party included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani; Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem; House Republican Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.; Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani; and U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro.