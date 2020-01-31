4 Super Bowl LIV players who are devout Christians

This Sunday, tens of millions of Americans will watch Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in a speech at the CityFest East Texas Men’s Luncheon in Tyler, Texas, last October that he makes spiritual development a priority.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt said at the Texas event, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph. “In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ.”

Both the Chiefs and the 49ers have practicing Christians on their respective rosters who will be part of the biggest game in professional football.

The following, presented in no particular order, are four players from both teams who will be taking the field at the championship football game who are devout Christians.