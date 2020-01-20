Kansas City Chiefs CEO gives glory to God as team heads to first Super Bowl in 50 years

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt gave praise to the Lord Sunday night after the franchise founded by his father secured its first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years.

Following the Chiefs 35-24 victory against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Conference Championship Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium, the 54-year-old Hunt was handed the trophy that bears his father’s name — the Lamar Hunt Trophy awarded annually to the AFC Champions.

During the presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy on CBS, Hunt was asked what the moment was like for him and the Chiefs organization to finally bring the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to Kansas City.

“I’m almost speechless,” Hunt said. “First off, I want to congratulate [Coach] Andy [Reid], [Quarterback] Patrick [Mohomes] and all his teammates on an incredible performance today.”

He continued by thanking the Lord for “blessing us with this opportunity.”

“The glory belongs to Him and this trophy belongs to the best fans in the National Football League,” Hunt said, followed by cheers from the crowd.

Hunt, who has acted as chairman of the team since 2005 and is co-owner along with his siblings, has been vocal about his encouragement of players developing spiritually as well as on the gridiron.

In early October, Hunt spoke at Andrew Palau’s CityFest East Texas Men’s Luncheon in Tyler, Texas, the hometown of Chiefs quarterback, Mahomes.

According to The Tyler Morning Telegraph, Hunt said he found Christ at age 10, while at a Christian camp. Hunt also declared that he makes faith a top priority for his staff.

“We want our employees to develop spiritually,” Hunt was quoted as saying. “In the National Football League, Christ is really glorified. My identity is my faith in Christ.”

Even for fans, the team partners with local ministries and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes to provide chapel worship services for their fans before home games. The Sports Spectrum reports that the pre-game chapel services have been offered since 2014 and are the first recurring onsite faith event in the NFL.

Chiefs players have also not been afraid to voice their faith in Christ. This includes star quarterback, Mahomes, last year’s league MVP. Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in the victory Sunday.

In February 2018, Mahomes told ESPN that faith has “always been a big part of what I do.”

“My mom is big on that,” he said. “I’ve grown up in church and it really helps you know why you are playing the game and Who you are doing it for.”

Many fans of the league are pulling for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who is looking to win his first Super Bowl after 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL.

According to the Kansas City Star, Reid and his wife, Tammy, are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2 in Miami, Florida.

