NFL selects Lecrae single for ‘Songs of the Season’ during playoffs

The National Football League announced that it has selected a song by Lecrae for its “Songs of the Season” series.

The Lecrae track the NFL selected is “Get Back Right,” produced by Zaytoven off his album, Let the Trap Say Amen. Each song in the series will be on rotation throughout the NFL playoffs across several telecasts.

“Throughout my entire career, I have always hoped that my music would inspire and uplift,” the rapper said in a statement to The Christian Post. “It is an amazing honor to partner with the NFL and its Inspire Change initiative to combine our platforms to change the communities we call home.”

“Songs of the Season” will support the NFL’s social justice initiative by helping Inspire Change grant recipients with any money collected. Social justice is something very near and dear to the two-time Grammy award-winning emcee and he appreciates being included in the NFL's “Songs of the Season” series.

“One of the most compelling parts of it was that the revenue from the song was going to be going toward justice reform, education reform, and just things along those lines,” Lecrae said in an interview with NFL’s "Good Morning Football."

“Honestly, that’s what ‘Get Back Right’ was, it was a song that Zaytoven and I got together to craft to talk about how do we inspire people to get back in the right track and pick themselves back up,” he said.

“Songs of the Season” music is selected season-long to highlight stars and emerging artists. The songs are played during in-game broadcasts and have been released on streaming platforms.

“The ‘Songs of the Season’ initiative is just one of the ways we shine a light on the great work NFL players and clubs continue to do as it relates to social justice,” said Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility in a statement to CP. “An award-winning musician and adamant social justice supporter such as Lecrae is a perfect pairing for ‘Songs of the Season’ and will help amplify the great work being done in our communities.”

Lecrae recently announced that his ninth studio album, Restoration, will soon be released. Fans can watch Lecrae's interview on the NFL Network here.

