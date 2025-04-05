Home News Court sentences Christian pastor to life in prison for raping woman, recording it as blackmail

An Indian court sentenced a controversial Evangelical Christian pastor, Bajinder Singh, to life imprisonment for raping a woman in the northern state of Punjab in 2018. Singh was found guilty of drugging and assaulting the woman, then recording the act to blackmail her.

The special court in Mohali last week announced Singh’s rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his life and imposed a fine of Rs 100,000 (roughly $1,200), the BBC reported.

The woman testified that Singh initially promised to help her travel abroad, instructing her to meet him at a restaurant in Zirakpur area in September 2017. After taking her passport, Singh took the woman to his flat, where he drugged and sexually assaulted her, simultaneously filming the act. He later used the recorded video to blackmail her, extorting money.

Following the sentencing, the victim experienced a panic attack and fainted outside the courtroom but quickly recovered, according to the Times of India. She described Singh as a “fraud, bluff master, a cheater, and a hypocritical guru.”

In her earlier statement to police, the victim recounted initially attending Singh’s prayer meetings after encountering him at a roadside eatery, believing he could heal her panic attacks. Instead, she became a victim of sexual exploitation.

Singh gained widespread recognition through his preaching and miracle healings. His Rhema Assembly Church, also known as the Church of Glory and Wisdom, became one of Punjab’s largest private churches, attracting millions of followers, including celebrities from Bollywood.

Singh’s preaching sessions, often marked by dramatic healings, significantly boosted his popularity, resulting in over 3 million subscribers on YouTube.

His website claims global outreach with branches in countries such as the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The preacher, frequently appearing in tailored suits, often promised followers wealth and miraculous cures during his sermons.

During sentencing, Singh requested leniency due to his health and family conditions, citing his wife’s spinal condition and his own physical ailments. The court, however, determined that the seriousness of his crimes justified a stringent sentence.

Singh’s lawyers are expected to appeal the decision in the high court.

His past includes imprisonment related to a murder case in the early 2000s, during which time he converted from Hinduism to Christianity. On his website, Singh claims his criminal past resulted from “evil forces,” which changed after someone gave him a Bible during his incarceration.

Singh is reportedly accused of sexual assault by at least two other women.

In February, a former disciple accused him of assault, prompting a police investigation. Shortly thereafter, a third accusation emerged regarding an assault after a prayer session. Singh has denied both allegations.

Singh has accused rivals of orchestrating negative publicity to tarnish his reputation.

Punjab Christian Movement leader Hamid Masih described Singh’s case as possibly influenced by efforts to curb Christianity’s growing popularity in Punjab.

Behind the rise of megachurches and independent pastors in Punjab is the state’s history of cult-like followings, such as Dera Sacha Sauda — rooted in Sikh and Hindu influences — with over a million followers, and a prevalent prosperity or security gospel among Christians.

However, Christianity is rapidly growing in Punjab, partly driven by widespread caste discrimination against Dalits, which has infused a sense of rebellion in significant sections of Punjabi society. The state is also grappling with lingering trauma from India’s violent suppression of the Khalistan separatist movement, linked to events like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Further, drug abuse and alcoholism remain serious issues in the state. Furthermore, Sikhism, Punjab’s majority religion, focuses on philosophical teachings and doctrine, distinctly avoiding idol worship, unlike Hinduism.