Russell Wilson thanks God deal to buy plane linked to Jeffrey Epstein fell through

Veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson is praising God for a deal that fell through in 2019 to buy a plane linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Wilson, 37, was referenced in a new batch of more than 3 million records tied to Epstein, who died by suicide in his jail cell in Aug. 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The wide-ranging documents, which included emails, memos, and other communications, referenced Wilson in a January 2019 email thread in which Epstein and his pilot, Larry Visoski, discuss Wilson’s interest in possibly buying a Gulfstream IV aircraft.

In the email, Visoski tells Epstein that Wilson is a “new contender” to acquire the plane for a purchase price of $3.2 million. Calling Wilson “seriously interested,” Visoski adds that the NFL veteran — who played for the Seattle Seahawks at the time — would likely need to wait to negotiate his new NFL contract before buying the plane.

“Should I fly to Orlando to show him? Or pass?” writes Visoski, adding that Wilson could be open to a non-refundable $300,000 deposit after a test flight of the aircraft.

The email also includes information on Wilson’s $87 million deal signed in 2015 and stated that Wilson’s budget range was between $2.5 and $3.5 million.

There is no evidence in the files released by the Department of Justice that Wilson was ever involved in any transaction or personal contact with Epstein.

Wilson took to social media on Sunday to clarify he had no dealings whatsoever with Epstein.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan! Some Random plane broker tried to sell me a plane. I had no idea whose plane and never bought the plane. Never talked nor Never met the man. Thank God!!!”

One of the more high-profile Christian-identified players in the NFL, Wilson was tapped as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback for three games this season before he was benched in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart.

But whether on or off the field, Wilson says he’s been active in leading a Bible study for his teammates.

"We have a lot of guys who are super strong on their faith," he told Fox News. "We do have our Bible studies throughout the week, and the things we do as a collective group. I know every team does different things, and we have a lot of that, too. And we're just grateful we do what we get to do.

"I'm grateful to be a New York Giant, and I thank God every day for that."