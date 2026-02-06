Home News Antifa activist charged with cyberstalking, threatening ICE officers in Minnesota

A self-proclaimed member of the far-left domestic terrorist group Antifa has been charged with cyberstalking and threatening U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Minneapolis resident Kyle Wagner on Thursday, with the antifa member being accused of threatening the lives of ICE agents in Minnesota.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Wagner took to social media to encourage people to “hunt” and “fight” ICE agents, saying it was “kill or be killed.”

Additionally, Wagner said that Minnesota was “where ICE has come to die” and that he was “not talking about peaceful protests anymore,” telling supporters to get “your f----- guns and stop these f------ people.”

“We will identify every single one of them and we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. If it has to be done at the barrel of a gun, then let us have a little f------ fun,” he also said.

The DOJ also alleges that Wagner used his Instagram account to dox a Michigan-based supporter of ICE by publishing their phone number, birth month and year, and home address.

“This man allegedly doxxed and called for the murder of law enforcement officers, encouraged bloodshed in the streets, and proudly claimed affiliation with the terrorist organization Antifa before going on the run,” said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, as quoted in the press release.

“Today’s arrest illustrates that you cannot run, you cannot hide, and you cannot evade our federal agents: if you come for law enforcement, the Trump Administration will come for you.”

At a White House press briefing Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talked about the arrest, reiterating the importance of stopping people who try to obstruct law enforcement.

“If people are illegally obstructing our federal law enforcement operations, if they are targeting, doxing, harassing, and vilifying ICE agents, they are going to be held accountable, like this individual here,” she said, holding up a photo of Wagner.

“He called for the murder of federal law enforcement officers. He encouraged bloodshed in the streets of Minnesota. He proudly acclaimed affiliation with the domestic terrorist organization Antifa.”

In July of last year, 10 individuals were charged for launching an armed assault on an ICE detention facility in Texas, and a law enforcement officer was wounded during the attack.

The suspects faced the charges of terrorism, aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, or aggravated assault against a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

ICE reported at the time that there was a 700% increase in attacks on their personnel since the Trump administration had ratcheted up operations to crack down on illegal immigration.

Last month, Oklahoma resident Taylor Ryan Prigmore was charged with allegedly making multiple threats against ICE agents and Trump supporters on social media.