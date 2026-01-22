Home News Oklahoma man charged with threatening to kill ICE agents, Trump supporters

Quick Summary AI Summary Taylor Ryan Prigmore charged with threatening to kill ICE agents and Trump supporters.

The Oklahoma resident allegedly posted multiple threats online against federal agents.

If convicted, Prigmore faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

An Oklahoma man has been charged with posting threats online against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, as well as Republican supporters of President Donald Trump.

Taylor Ryan Prigmore, a 30-year-old resident of McLoud, allegedly made multiple threats against ICE agents, Trump supporters and others online, according to a complaint filed earlier this week in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

According to the complaint, Prigmore posted several comments on YouTube earlier this month under the username of adriantepes6426 in which he spoke about killing federal agents and others.

On one YouTube video, Prigmore allegedly wrote that he is "prepping physically and mentally to kill federal agents." On another, he allegedly posted, "Buy guns. Kill ICE."

"Say it where ever you go. Kill feds," Prigmore allegedly posted to another video. "A strike is no longer good enough when they are going door to door. We need to kill them."

On other videos, Prigmore allegedly posted, "What is the 2nd amendment for? Ending maga" and "I can't wait for the civil war. I'm hungry kill kill you maga f—."

The complaint also stated that Prigmore had been posting other threatening comments online under the Google user name Adrian Tepes since May of last year.

"Hiding behind a screen will not protect you from severe legal consequences," said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement Wednesday.

"As attacks on law enforcement rise around the country, this Department of Justice will continue to identify and prosecute violent threats against the brave men and women who keep us safe."

Prigmore was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and charged with communicating a threat through interstate commerce. If found guilty, Prigmore faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

"There will be no free passes for threats against the hard-working men and women who wear the badge and protect our communities," said FBI Director Kash Patel in a statement.

"This individual allegedly made statements that he would kill ICE agents and others. If you threaten to harm law enforcement officers, the FBI and our partners will find you and hold you accountable."

In July 2025, 10 individuals were charged for launching an armed assault on an ICE detention facility in Texas, having wounded a law enforcement officer during the attack.

The suspects each faced charges including terrorism, aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon, or aggravated assault against a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

ICE reported at the time that there was a 700% increase in attacks on their personnel since the Trump administration had ratcheted up operations to crack down on illegal immigration and accused "activists masquerading as immigrant advocates" of impeding operations.