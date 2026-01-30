Home News Faith leaders urge Christians to avoid partisanship amid ongoing unrest in Minnesota, call for ICE pause

Quick Summary AI Summary Patrick Mahoney urges Christians to avoid partisanship amid unrest in Minnesota.

He is among faith leaders calling for a two-week pause on federal immigration enforcement activities.

He emphasizes the need for prayer and unity in response to ongoing tensions. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

Christians must resist being pulled into partisan battles amid ongoing debates about immigration and federal agents’ enforcement tactics, says a pro-life pastor who is calling for a pause to federal immigration enforcement activities in Minnesota for two weeks.

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, an ordained Presbyterian minister and the director of the Christian Defense Coalition, who has for years protested against abortion and has spoken out on other issues, said that reactions to the situation in Minnesota are largely split along ideological lines, including among Christians.

“Any time we see a crisis in America or a challenge in America, as Christians, our first view, our first thoughts, must be centered on our faith and God's word, and not politics,” Mahoney told The Christian Post.

President Donald Trump’s administration has faced sharp criticism in recent days due to ongoing unrest in Minneapolis as federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement continue to crack down on illegal immigration.

Tensions escalated following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen who was shot on Saturday during a confrontation with federal immigration officers. The shooting comes not long after an ICE officer shot Renee Good earlier this month, which federal officials claimed was an act of self-defense.

Both incidents have sparked a debate among Americans and politicians about whether the use of deadly force in both cases was justified.

In a joint statement earlier this week, Mahoney and Alexei Laushkin, founder of Kingdom Mission Society, also recommended that the Trump administration pause ICE’s activities for two weeks, which they believe will help de-escalate the situation in Minneapolis. They also ask that ICE operations focus on "hardened criminals" and for training protocols to be updated.

The faith leaders also called on pastors, churches and Christians across America to spend the next two weeks in dedicated prayer.

“We call for the Trump Administration to deescalate the situation in Minneapolis and immediately pause ICE activities for the next two weeks," the faith leaders said in a joint statement.

“After the tragic shooting deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, along with continued violence and unrest in Minneapolis, it is critical for both federal and state government officials to come together and find a way forward to bring peace to the region."

Addressing immigration policy more broadly, Mahoney told CP that the Trump administration is enforcing the law by deporting illegal immigrants, but he also acknowledged the frustration some Americans feel regarding the administration’s rhetoric toward immigrants.

“In the desire to address immigration problems — and America does have immigration problems — the desire to address deportation for undocumented immigrants, we have painted the entire immigrant community in America in a very divisive, negative way,” he warned.

Mahoney urged Christians not to become so consumed by the heated rhetoric from both sides of the political aisle that they abandon biblical values and instead prioritize justifying one perspective over another.

The minister added that Christians are not called to serve as an extension of the Trump administration by defending every one of its actions, nor are they called to serve as an extension of those who condemn the president and his administration.

“I am a Christian before I am a Republican, I am a Christian before I am a Democrat,” Mahoney told CP.

“I’m not on anybody’s side, I’m on the side of truth,” he added. “And as Christians, we need to stop trying to get people on our different political sides. We need to be truth tellers.”

While the faith leader discouraged fellow believers from taking a partisan stance, he acknowledged that he still desires transparency from federal officials, calling for the release of all available information related to the shootings to allow for a full and credible investigation.

He also urged authorities to make public any body camera footage, autopsy results and eyewitness accounts.

While Mahoney told CP that political leaders must come together and find a path forward that reduces tensions rather than inflames them, he argued that the primary response should come from the Church and Christian communities.

“Who should be the primary voice? It should be pastors, churches and Christians across America dedicating their time in prayer to bring healing and peace to Minneapolis and our nation,” the ordained minister said.

The National Hispanic Pastors Alliance, which represents pastors, faith leaders, and community organizations across the United States, also expressed concern about immigration enforcement practices by government agencies nationwide.

“NAHPA strongly adheres to the traditions and institutions that make America great — faith, family, and community — and affirms that the rule of law is essential to the stability, security, and integrity of our nation. Immigration laws must be enforced in a way that protects the country while preserving order, due process, and the dignity of every person,” the organization said in a statement provided to CP.

“At the same time, in a constitutional republic, how laws are enforced is as important as the laws themselves. No policy objective — however well-intentioned — should place the fundamental civil liberties of U.S. citizens or lawful residents at risk, nor should it create fear within communities or erode public trust in government institutions,” NAHPA’s statement continued.

The ministry organization urged government leaders “to pursue immigration solutions that are lawful, constitutional, and compassionate,” and for faith and community leaders “to exercise their constitutional rights and responsibilities by holding elected officials accountable.”

“As pastors and faith leaders, we remain committed to advocating for justice, mercy, and peace — values that strengthen our nation and honor God,” the Christian ministry stated. “NAHPA will continue to pray for our country and to stand with the vulnerable, confident that a nation guided by God’s justice and mercy will be blessed.”

Earlier this week, the Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, headed by prominent Pastor Samuel Rodriguez, hosted a public call in which pastors voiced concerns about how immigration enforcement has impacted church attendance for many Hispanic congregations.

Pastor Victor Martinez of New Generation Church in Minneapolis said that what his community is going through has been "traumatizing."

“I’m 40 years old, born in California and for me as a pastor, I am traumatized. Every now and then, I get worried and emotional. I’ve had white Republican suburban pastors call me and just apologize to me so profusely," Martinez said, adding that his church may soon close.

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., a Cuban American who endorsed Trump in the 2024 election in which he secured 46% of the Latino vote, has been critical of the Trump administration's aggressive deportation policies, saying many of his Latino supporters “feel that they were deceived."

“There’s great … lamentation because they thought that they were going to be treated better," she said during the press conference.