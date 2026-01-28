Home News 6 things to know about the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis: 'A wake-up call'

The Trump administration has faced intense criticism in recent days amid the ongoing unrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where federal agents with Border Patrol and U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) continue to crack down on illegal immigration in the Twin Cities.

The Border Patrol-involved fatal shooting Saturday of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen and ICU nurse, reignited simmering tensions in Minneapolis, prompting riots as both Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey continued to call on the federal government to withdraw. The shooting of Pretti comes in the wake of multiple other shootings involving federal agents in recent weeks.

The backlash over the shootings has prompted a showdown between state and federal officials, though signs appear to be emerging that the Trump administration is poised to scale back some of the federal presence in Minneapolis in an effort to de-escalate the situation.

Here is a list of the latest developments in recent days.