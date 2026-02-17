Home News Carl and Laura Lentz to write book about infidelity: 'It's going to help a lot of people'

Former megachurch pastor Carl Lentz and his wife have a new book coming out that will draw on the couple’s firsthand experience to help other couples rebuild their relationships following extramarital affairs.

In a video posted on Facebook Wednesday, Carl and Laura Lentz announced that they have written a book titled Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help Heal the Hurt. Laura Lentz said she was “really excited” about the book and believes “it’s going to help a lot of people.”

She added, however, that “it wasn’t easy to write.”

Carl Lentz characterized the book as an effort to “meet people right where they’re at” and “help navigate a very, very hard season with a little bit more hope.”

The couple said the book will be released in October, with pre-ordering available now.

An Amazon description of the Lentzes’ book states: "At the height of his career, celebrity pastor Carl Lentz’s extramarital affair was splashed across the nation’s headlines, leaving his seemingly perfect marriage and career in ruins. In Overcoming Infidelity, the Lentzes share their unfiltered journey to rekindle their love and the wisdom they learned along the way."

The description continues: “While deeply vulnerable and filled with gripping narrative, this book is no mere memoir. It’s a practical road map for how to restore trust and truly heal. Guiding readers through ten critical conversations that arise in the aftermath of infidelity, the Lentzes give readers a highly practical framework for navigating the biggest questions every hurting couple must wrestle with, including: Can we ever trust again? How do we tell our kids? Will the pain ever go away?”

The release of Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help Heal the Hurt comes six years after Lentz was fired from his role as lead pastor of Hillsong NYC, part of the global Hillsong network of churches.

While Hillsong founding pastor Brian Houston cited “leadership issues and breaches of trust” as well as a “revelation of moral failures” as the reasons for Carl Lentz's termination, Lentz later clarified that infidelity in his marriage was the reason he lost his job.

In 2022, two years after her husband’s infidelity became public, Laura Lentz took to social media to announce that she was “so proud of my husband & for the responsibility he’s taken!” She described herself as “grateful for a man who humbled himself & didn’t try to defend himself.”

“He has kept quiet [publicly] and he has remained focused on the one thing that matters most — our family,” she said. While Lentz stepped into a new role as a “strategist” at Transformation Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2023, the former pastor clarified in a public letter later that year that he was “no longer in ministry.” He stressed that he was “not preaching, not overseeing people” but simply seeking to “give perspective and oversight.”

In 2023, three years after news of his extramarital affair broke, Lentz thanked his wife for staying with him despite his actions. During an appearance on ABC’s “Nightline” the following year, Lentz acknowledged that he was a “recovering drug addict” and a “recovering sex addict,” while asserting that his infidelity stemmed from a “deep brokenness.”

Overcoming Infidelity: 10 Conversations to Help Heal the Hurt is scheduled for release on Oct. 20.