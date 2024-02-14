5 interesting facts about Ash Wednesday, Lent

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

For many Christians worldwide, the weeks leading up to Easter are a time of fasting, solemn contemplation and abstaining from certain luxuries and foods.

Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season on the liturgical calendar representing a 40-day period, plus Sundays that are not counted.

There are many traditions and customs associated with Lent. Some, like Ash Wednesday's ash cross on the forehead and Catholics abstaining from eating meat on Fridays are fairly well known.

Here are five interesting facts about Lent. 

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More Articles