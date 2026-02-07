Home Opinion Is our faith safe in the age of artificial intelligence?

In quiet moments, a whisper haunts the minds of many faithful believers: Is our faith safe in the age of artificial intelligence?

It’s a question born of both fascination and fear. AI has arrived not as a distant curiosity, but as a force already reshaping everything from the way we work to the way we worship. And for many in the faith community, it feels less like a tool and more like a tsunami — overwhelming, unpredictable, even threatening to the very foundations of our faith.

But this fear is not new. History tells us that humanity has faced many such forks in the road. In 1983, at the height of the Cold War, the U.S. launched the Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) — a radical proposal to intercept nuclear missiles with advanced technologies. Dismissed as “Star Wars” by critics, it was mocked as science fiction. Just five years later, President Reagan confidently announced its feasibility. What stopped progress was not technology — it was politics.

The same can be said of the faith community today. Our greatest obstacle in the face of AI is not technological — it’s theological. It's not about whether we can engage, but whether we will.

Too often, the default posture of the faith community has been suspicion. AI is viewed as something alien, secular or even satanic. But this is a grave misunderstanding — not just of the technology, but of our calling.

From the printing press to the telescope to the internet, every major technological leap has created both disruption and divine opportunity. The Church’s response has too often lagged behind the moment. And yet, the biblical witness is clear: God’s people are not called to fear the future, but to shape it.

Consider the Iron Dome defense system, powered by AI, that intercepts rockets over Israel. It’s more than just code and sensors. For many, it’s a form of providence — technology aligned with the purpose of saving lives. When technology is stewarded well, it can reflect the creativity, justice, and compassion of our Creator.

So, the question we should be asking is not “Is our faith safe?” but “Is our faith ready?”

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman has suggested that the traditional 9-to-5 job may vanish within the next decade. What then? Will the Church be ready to guide people into new rhythms of purpose, community and contribution? Or will we watch silently as the world reshapes itself without us?

We are at a fork in the road.

One path leads to irrelevance — retreating into nostalgia, mistrust and moral panic. The other leads to redemptive engagement — where believers innovate with integrity, lead with discernment, and shape emerging technologies for the common good.

This is the call of Redeeming Sundar: Faith and Innovation in the Age of AI. It’s a call to recover the Church’s historic role as a cultural leader, not just a moral commentator. To see AI not as a Goliath to fear, but as a new frontier where Davids are desperately needed.

It’s not enough to critique the world from the sidelines. We must build. We must create. We must engage.

That doesn’t mean uncritical embrace. It means theological depth, ethical clarity and courageous imagination. It means preparing our people for a future where faith isn’t something we hide from the digital world, but something that informs how that world is built.

The fork is real. The future is here. And the whisper has become a call.

The only question is whether we will rise to meet it.