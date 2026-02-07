Home News Tim Allen 'humbled, enlightened and amazed' after 13-month 'no skimming' Bible journey

Fans and faith leaders alike are cheering actor Tim Allen over his plans to re-read the Bible after his journey from Genesis to Revelation.

Best known for the “Toy Story” and “The Santa Clause” movie franchises, Allen, 72, took to social media Wednesday to announce he finished a year-long “no skimming journey” through the Scriptures.

In an X post that had over 3.2 million views as of Friday, Allen wrote: “Finished the entire Bible it’s been a 13 month word by word page by page no skimming journey. Humbled, enlightened and amazed at what I read and what I learned. I will rest and meditate on so much. I will begin it again.”

Followers of Allen congratulated him on the milestone, including Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, who invited the “Home Improvement” star to join the FRC’s two-year Bible study. “There is no better way to improve the home, or the world for that matter, than abiding in the Word of God,” Perkins wrote in a Feb. 5 reply.

The actor has been increasingly bold about sharing his faith in media appearances, including during a January episode of commentator Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random,” where he engaged Maher, a self-identified atheist, on the theological relationship between God’s law and sin.

In summing up the book of Acts and the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Romans, Allen said, “[Paul] says law was basically invented to develop sin. Without law, you don't know what sinful is. So, law was basically just to give you guard rails of what the world is. And what you're going to get, what you're going to find, is the cycle of ignorance with philosophy.

“That's where I've been in the last 20 years,” he added. “Philosophy gets run in these circles. It can't explain anything, really.”

Allen made his faith journey public last August when he announced he had begun reading the Bible, starting with a Jerusalem Bible Old Testament.

"Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible," Allen wrote. "Currently, almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far, amazing and not at all what I was expecting."

Nearly a year later, Allen said he “finished the Old Testament” and found the experience to be richly rewarding. “It is such a gift when I get out of the way and the words and meaning flow,” he said last June.

In 2022, the actor said he insisted the new Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," based on "The Santa Clause" movie franchise Allen starred in, feature faith-based elements.

"It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts, and goblins. I said, no, this is Christ-mas. Its Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday," Allen told The Wrap at the time.

"We don't have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That's what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you're going to have to go back to history, and it's all about religion," said Allen.

According to the actor, the fifth and sixth episodes of the series included religious elements. Allen stated it was "really wonderful" that the show implemented religious themes into the two episodes, adding that the show "took a chance, and we did it very well."