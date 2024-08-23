Home News Tim Allen surprised after deep read of the Bible: 'Not at all what I was expecting'

Famed actor Tim Allen, who many will recognize today as the star of the sitcom "Last Man Standing," said he is taking the time to thoroughly read the Bible from the Old Testament to the New Testament for the first time, saying the journey is not what he expected.

The 71-year-old comedian and voice of Buzz Lightyear in "Toy Story" has been outspoken about his Christian faith throughout most of his career. But in a Tuesday X post, the television star shared that he has almost finished reading the Old Testament in the Jerusalem Bible, a Roman Catholic translation.

"Never took the time in all my years to ever read and really read the Bible," Allen wrote. "Currently almost through the Jerusalem Bible Old Testament and almost done with the Prophets. Next up to New Testament. So far, amazing and not at all what I was expecting."

Despite his career in comedy and starring in lighthearted sitcoms like "Home Improvement," the actor has been transparent about some of his life struggles.

When Allen was 11, his father was killed by a drunk driver.

In a 2011 interview with Elizabeth Vargas of ABC's "20/20," Allen said that in his time of grief, he asked himself whether he could have prevented his father's death. The actor confessed there was a period in his life when he attended church, but he "didn't like the idea of God" and was "constantly a cynic."

Allen's life took a dark turn in 1978 when he was arrested at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport with over a pound of cocaine in his luggage. After he pleaded guilty to the charges, the actor spent two years in a federal prison during his mid-20s.

Gradually, Allen surrendered himself to Jesus, telling Vargas that he began referring to God as "The Builder."

"I always do ask … The Builder, what did you want me to do?" Allen said. "And I do ask it. But you got to be prepared for the answer. Whoever built me, this is too much, too weird that it happened by accident. It didn't happen by accident."

Throughout his career, Allen has not been shy about expressing his belief in God.

In 2022, the Christian actor said he insisted the new Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," based on "The Santa Clause" movie franchise Allen starred in, feature faith-based elements.

"It originally had a lot of otherworldly characters, and ghosts, and goblins. I said no, this is Christ-mas. Its Christ-mas. It literally is a religious holiday," Allen told The Wrap at the time.

"We don't have to blow trumpets, but I do want you to acknowledge it. That's what this is about. If you want to get into Santa Claus, you're going to have to go back to history, and it's all about religion," said Allen.

According to the actor, the fifth and sixth episodes of the series included religious elements. Allen stated it was "really wonderful" that the show implemented religious themes into the two episodes, saying that the show "took a chance, and we did it very well."

During an interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Allen said the series planned to explore the true story of St. Nicholas. The actor promised that the show would go deep into St. Nicholas and "the Turkish priest that started this." He added that the show also has a message about the power of giving to others.

"The heart of Christmas is about giving. Getting is what we've gotten used to. … But the whole thing is about what it's like to give," he said. "Give as a father to his children. … It is so [magical]."