'American Assassin' Spoilers, News: Trailer Generates Social Buzz Prior to Premiere

Dylan O'Brien's upcoming action thriller "American Assassin" has been generating a lot of buzz prior to its premiere next month.

Facebook/AmericanAssassin/ "American Assassin" premieres Sept. 15

Its red band trailer has scored them at least 59,000 new conversations just last week, a media-measurement firm called ComScore reported. The total number of new conversations about "American Assassin" has reached 245,000.

O'Brien portrays a CIA recruit named Mitch Rapp, who enlists himself in a black ops mission aiming to prevent an organization from instigating a World War III in the Middle East. His dedication to his line of work stems from a tragic event in his life. His fiancée perished in a terrorist attack moments after they got engaged.

As revealed in the trailer, titled "Get It Done," Rapp and his fiancée are enjoying a day at the beach when gunmen armed with rifles storm the resort and start shooting randomly.

Joining O'Brien in "American Assassin" is Michael Keaton, who portrays a covert soldier, a Cold War veteran named Stan Hurley. He will serve as a mentor for the young agent.

Scott Adkins, Taylor Kitsch, Sanaa Lathan, and David Suchet have also been cast in the film.

In the clip, a rather unkempt-looking Rapp approaches Hurley, asking for an opportunity. He might have needed a bit of convincing at first, but he and the organization he works for eventually needed Rapp's services.

"What is it you think we do here?" the veteran asks. "Kill people that need to be killed," Rapp answers.

The Michael Cuesta film is based on the bestselling novel series penned by the late Vince Flynn. Originally "Content to Kill" was picked up to initiate the film series, but after numerous changes in directors and writers, they opted to do "American Assassin." The movie's screenplay was written by Stephen Schiff, Michael Finch, Edward Zwick, and Marshall Herskovitz.

"American Assassin" hits the big screen on Sept. 15.