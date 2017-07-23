'American Horror Story: Cult' Plot News, Air Date: Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters' Season 7 Characters Revealed

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story' season 7 is titled 'Cult.'

The characters of Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson in the upcoming seventh season of "American Horror Story" have been revealed.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy took to social media to unveil the characters they were playing: Ally (Paulson) and Kai (Peters). He also revealed that Ally and Kai were going to be each other's love interests in the new season.

Ally and Kai in CULT...a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

It was previously announced through a teaser trailer that the official subtitle of "American Horror Story" season 7 is "Cult." A marketing campaign centered on asking viewers to "Join the Cult" was also launched.

Apart from Peters and Paulson - with whom Murphy has frequently collaborated - Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham are also set to return. There is no word yet on their characters, though. Other cast members include Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes, Lena Dunham, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Adina Porter.

Frances Conroy and Mare Winningham return...and others. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

The upcoming season will be set in Michigan and will run with the theme of the 2016 presidential election. Murphy also teased that "Cult" will be Peters' "heaviest season yet," and that fans will get to see more of him this time around.

And more Evan you will get. This is his heaviest season yet. More questions? — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Murphy explained that the new season will tell the story from different angles, as well as shed some light on people who have been left unheard.

"Well, one is to write about the divisiveness. American Horror Story is going to be about the election that we just went through. And what I'm interested in doing is not just the obvious, single-minded point of view but rather express all sides of that equation," Murphy said.

He then added: "And then all of the stuff that I'm developing now is going to be about illuminating and highlighting people who don't have a voice in our culture -- people who are ignored by the current administration and who are afraid and feel terrorized that their lives are going to be taken away."

"American Horror Story: Cult" will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.