'American Horror Story' Season 7 Air Date, Title Revealed: New Teaser Invites Viewers to Join 'Cult'

After much teasing and speculating, the title of the upcoming seventh season of "American Horror Story" has finally been revealed. Fans should get ready for "American Horror Story: Cult."

The title was officially revealed on Thursday at the San Diego Comic Con after co-creator Ryan Murphy dropped a final hint on his Instagram page a day before the announcement. FX also unveiled a new teaser that was enough to make anyone's hair stand.

The teaser video, titled "Afraid," featured disturbing sequences involving bald clowns, while a voice in the background tried to convince viewers to join them--very much like a cult. As part of the new season's marketing, FX also launched a new website where fans can get exclusive "American Horror Story" content.

Murphy previously revealed that the upcoming season will have something to do with the recent 2016 presidential election, though it remains to be seen exactly how the show intends to pull that off. It was also teased that Twisty the Clown from "American Horror Story: Freak Show" will be making an appearance in some form or another.

Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r! — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 20, 2017

The seventh season will also see a lot of new faces joining the "American Horror Story" family. "Girls" star Lena Dunham is the latest notable name revealed to be in the cast. "Scream" alum Billie Lourd and "Teen Wolf" star Colton Haynes are also newcomers to the show. Other known cast members, both old and new, include Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Alison Pill and Adina Porter.

Not a lot is known about the plot of the upcoming season, though fan speculations have been rampant. It is also not unusual for Murphy and his team to keep a tight lid on details about "American Horror Story." It can be recalled that season 6's official title and theme was not revealed until its premiere.

"American Horror Story" season 7 will premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 5 on FX.

Watch the teaser below: