'American Horror Story' Season 7 News, Air Date: Ryan Murphy Drops Final Hint About Season's Title

Executive producer Ryan Murphy has dropped the final clue about the title of "American Horror Story" season 7 - and it may have something to do with bees.

Murphy took to social media to post a photo of a man covered in bees and urged his followers to guess the upcoming season's title before it is officially revealed. So far, Murphy has been sharing teaser photos on Instagram and revealed that the new season will bear a connection to the 2016 presidential election.

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Some fans commented that the title could be related to fears or phobias, which would make sense given the nature of the season's first teaser video. The 15-second clip opened with white balloons everywhere before zooming in and showing a red balloon. But before viewers could get a close enough look, a man in a tuxedo wearing a creepy mask shockingly came out of nowhere.

The topic of clowns also comes to mind when fears are involved. And a particularly iconic clown from a past season of "American Horror Story" has been said to be returning. Murphy revealed as much when he shared a photo of Twisty the Clown gracing the cover of a comic book. It remains to be seen, though, whether Twisty will make an actual appearance or if he will just be mentioned or seen in passing.

Fans will have to wait until Thursday, July 20, to find out the installment's official title. Murphy previously announced via his Twitter account that "it will all make sense" when the title is finally revealed on the said date.

Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly... it will all make sense. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 11, 2017

"American Horror Story" season 7 is currently in production. Veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will be returning to play undisclosed characters. Joining them are Billie Lourd, Colton Haynes and Billy Eichner.

FX has yet to announce an official premiere date for the show, though it is expected to bow sometime in the fall.