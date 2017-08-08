'American Horror Story' Season 7 News, Air Date: New Posters Reveal 'Cult' Characters

Facebook/americanhorrorstory 'American Horror Story: Cult' will premiere on Sept. 5 on FX.

In anticipation of its September premiere, "American Horror Story: Cult" has released five posters that reveal some of the character's names.

The character posters all featured a blue tinge and hair-raising backdrops. A consistent theme among all five posters is the appearance of a shadowy clown figure. Fans who have been consistently following "American Horror Story" teasers know that clowns play a huge role in the upcoming seventh season. They were featured quite heavily in teaser trailers, though their exact involvement in the story is unknown at this point.

The first poster revealed Billie Lourd as Winter Anderson. Lourd is a newcomer to the "American Horror Story" franchise, but she has previously starred in another Ryan Murphy series, "Scream Queens." She sits in a bedroom as a clown peeks from underneath her bed.

The second poster showed Billy Eichner as Harrison Wilton. Like Lourd, Eichner is new to the franchise. He can be seen standing outside as a clown stares at him from the background. The third poster featured Alison Pill as Ivy Mayfair-Richards, who appears to be a butcher of some sort. She holds a knife up and is surrounded by raw meat as a clown stands behind her.

The fourth poster revealed Cheyenne Jackson as Dr. Rudy Vincent. Jackson is a returning cast member, having previously starred in "Hotel" and "Roanoke." Jackson sits in a chair in what looks to be his office as shadowy figures peer through his window. Finally, the last poster featured Colton Haynes as Detective Samuels. He poses with his car as a clown with a bat is seen in the background.

Both Pill and Haynes are also newcomers to the series. However, there will be more returning cast members apart from Jackson. Murphy already revealed that Emma Roberts has joined the cast after being absent for two seasons. During that time, Roberts worked with him on "Scream Queens."

Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Adina Porter, Lena Dunham and Mare Winnngham round out the cast. Paulson and Peters play lovers Ally and Kai, respectively.

"American Horror Story: Cult" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 10 p.m. EDT on FX.