'American Idol' Reboot News: Katy Perry Seals $25 Million Deal with ABC for 'Idol'

"American Idol" has been revived by ABC. Although it has only been a year since the TV series bade its adieu, the network is gearing up for its return. Aside from confirming new Judge Katy Perry, not much has been said about its reboot.

According to TMZ, Perry has sealed a $25 million deal for appearing on the show. Multiple insiders have informed the publication that the network had to to sign a name before the Upfronts or the show would be in trouble. Perry will be the lead judge.

"Katy had all the leverage. If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they'd be screwed," a source tells TMZ.

The pop singer, however, was not the only one the network has considered so far. They tried to bring in "Idol" alums Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson. They, however, failed to do so. Both of them landed a spot on "The Voice."

Since the network picked up pop singer Katy Perry for a position on the judge's panel, it would be safe to assume the panel will be composed of a new set of judges. Apart from that, everyone wants to know if Ryan Seacrest, who was with "Idol" from seasons 1 to 15, will be back to host the show.

As previously reported, "Idol's" Ryan Seacrest is rumored to be the reason why ABC picked up the hit singing competition series. Since he signed on to the network, he has been eyed as a potential host for the reboot of "Idol."

On the other hand, Seacrest has yet to officially sign on to the show's revival. Earlier this month, Seacrest addressed the rumors about his involvement with "Idol" on "Live with Kelly and Ryan." The host said this was news for him. He also admitted that as he parted with the show, he was hoping for it to come back in the future.

More updates should roll out soon.