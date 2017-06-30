'American Idol' Reboot News, Rumors: Ryan Seacrest Close to a Deal; Lionel Richie, Nikki Sixx to Join as Judges?

Ryan Seacrest is apparently close to inking a deal with ABC to return as the host of the "American Idol" reboot.

REUTERS/Mike BlakeABC is close to signing a deal with Ryan Seacrest to return as 'American Idol' host.

According to TMZ, Seacrest reportedly had a secret meeting with executives from the network to work out the deal. Of course, becoming the host of the reality singing competition once again will need extra effort from Seacrest, who shoots "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York. "American Idol" films in California.

Seacrest is allegedly eyeing an executive producer title in addition to his negotiated salary. The 42-year-old entertainment personality has a lot of experience with the job, serving as an executive producer on a number of reality television shows like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

ABC executives initially denied his request on the count of anchor judge Katy Perry wanting the same credit. Perry was reportedly refused the executive producer role, but she did manage to wrangle a $25 million payday. However, sources told TMZ that both ABC and Seacrest are nearing a deal.

Earlier this month, Seacrest played coy when he was asked whether he would be returning as the face of "American Idol."

"The puzzle is a matrix," he told Variety. "I love the show. I have great affection for the show, and I think the show will be tremendously successful on ABC."

TMZ also reported that Lionel Richie could be joining Perry as a judge. The announcement has yet to be made by ABC, though sources told the publication that both parties are close to signing. Richie is expected to receive a salary between $3 million and $5 million. ABC is also looking to sign Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx as a judge.

The "American Idol" reboot is definitely a go, with audition dates already announced. From August to September, hopeful singers can audition for the show and even send in their tapes online.