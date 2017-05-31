'American Idol' Revival News, Updates: Ryan Seacrest Yet to Ink a Deal

ABC is reviving "American Idol" not too long after its 15-season stint at Fox concluded. And while the network has its sights set on bringing back Ryan Seacrest to host the singing competition, it seems that a deal is not yet close to being struck.

REUTERS/Mike BlakeABC has yet to ink a deal with Ryan Seacrest to return as 'American Idol' host.

According to Variety, Seacrest has yet to ink a deal with ABC to return as the face of the show. The host has long been in negotiations with the network to come back, but all of these talks have not produced an outcome yet.

Apparently, Seacrest "wants to make sure the show has the team and plan to deliver on its promise as it has for 15 seasons" prior to agreeing to return, a source told the publication.

Seacrest is currently a co-host on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," another ABC show. If Seacrest were to join the "American Idol" reboot, he would have to juggle it with his duties on "Live." However, his involvement in both shows may prove to be difficult for Seacrest. "American Idol" has always been filmed in California, while "Live with Kelly and Ryan" shoots in New York.

As of now, the "American Idol" revival only has one confirmed name on its roster. Pop singer Katy Perry will serve as the anchor judge on the show, reportedly being paid $25 million for the gig. The media outlet notes that the sum is 65 percent of the total budget allotted for talent on the show.

Other judges have yet to be named, though there have been rumors going around that former contestants like Carrie Underwood, Chris Daughtry and Adam Lambert were being eyed. ABC apparently also wanted to sign Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson on as judges, but NBC nabbed their services on "The Voice" first.

Fans who wish to see original judges Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul back at the table will be disappointed, though. Both former judges have said that they are not looking to return to the show.