'Andi Mack' News: Show Renewed for Second Season

It's official: "Andi Mack" is returning for a second season on Disney Channel.

Facebook/DisneyAndiMackPromotional image for the Disney Channel series "Andi Mack."

On Thursday, the network confirmed "Andi Mack" has been picked up for a sophomore run. The series was just seven weeks into its first season when Disney officially announced the renewal. "Andi Mack" continues to perform well in terms of ratings, with its May 19 episode garnering 34 percent more than its premiere episode. It currently holds the spot as the top series for girls ages 6-11, 9-14 and 6-14 in 2017.

"There is not another series out right now — on any platform — that speaks to our core demographic with the authenticity and insight that Terri and her creative team have captured with 'Andi Mack,'" said Disney Channels Worldwide president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh in a press release. "This series and these characters are well on their way to becoming this generation's 'Lizzie McGuire.'"

Developed by "Lizzie McGuire" creator Terri Minsky, "Andi Mack" follows the titular 13-year-old character (Peyton Lee) and her best friends Buffy (Sofia Wylie) and Cyrus (Joshua Rush) as they go through life.

Aside from wondering if her crush likes her back, the first episode revealed that Andi has got a few more things to worry about than the usual teenager. It turned out Celia (Lauren Tom), the woman she thought was her mom, is actually her grandmother and Bex (Lilan Bowden), who she thought was her older sister, is her biological mother.

According to Entertainment Weekly, production for the show's second season will begin in July. Further details about the plot and new cast members have yet to be announced since there are still a few episodes left for season 1.

Lauren Tom and Asher Angel are also part of the regular cast, while Stoney Westmoreland, Emily Skinner and Trent Garrett play recurring characters. Minsky and Michelle Manning serve as executive producers, with Phil Baker as co-executive producer.

The second season of "Andi Mack" is expected to premiere summer 2018 on Disney Channel.