Android Security Update 2017 Features: May 2017 Security Bulletin Addresses Newly Discovered Vulnerabilities

The latest Android Security Bulletin for May 2017 has already been released.

Reuters/Anindito MukherjeeAndroid One based mobiles are on display during its launch in New Delhi September 15, 2014.

According to XDA Developers, the bulletin comes with updated security patches for recent vulnerabilities along with fixes for a wide range of other critical to low-level issues in Android-based devices.

Google has also reportedly addressed the gravest of all patched vulnerabilities, which allows an attacker to remotely access a device and execute a malicious code by using multiple mediums. So far, this particular vulnerability has not been exploited, as per absence of reports. Source code patches have already been released to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP).

The Android Security update for May will once again provide two security patch level strings that will make it easier for OEMs to fix common vulnerabilities across different Android-based platforms. The partial security patch level dated 2017-05-01 will ensure that every vulnerability that has been discovered up to this indicated date have already been addressed. Another security patch string dated 2017-05-05 will be aimed at fixing new vulnerabilities discovered up to this point.

Twenty issues have reportedly been resolved in the security patch level dated 2017-05-01, while 98 vulnerabilities have been addressed in the security patch string dated 2017-05-05. The latter patch will come to Google devices, while devices from other manufacturers will receive OEM-specific fixes.

The bulletin also provided access to download it along with the OTA links for various Pixel and Nexus devices

The Android Security Bulletin also advises Android users to update to the latest version as soon as it becomes available for their current location. This will ensure that exploitation of their devices by outside sources is made more difficult by the various enhancements being periodically made in newer versions of the Android platform.

The bulletin also assures Android users that the Android Security team are regularly monitoring potential abuses with Verify Apps and SafetyNet, which work by warning users of Potentially Harmful Applications.