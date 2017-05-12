'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Cast News, Spoilers: Film Holds Open Casting Call; David Dastmalchian to Return

Production for "Ant-Man and the Wasp" will be commencing in June, and the film is gearing up for it with open casting calls.

Facebook/antman'Ant-Man and the Wasp' will hit theaters on July 6, 2018.

Project Casting has put out a casting call for actors and actresses who are interested in taking part in the upcoming sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man." Production will take place at the Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

"A large portion of the background roles will be hand selected by the Directors," the casting call reads. "There will be many stand-in and photo double roles as well."

It remains to be seen what kind of "background roles" are available, as Marvel may be keeping details tightly under wraps to prevent potential spoilers. After all, Marvel films have become one of the most lucrative franchises in recent history.

In other cast news, David Dastmalchian has revealed that he will be returning to reprise his role as Kurt in the sequel. It can be recalled that Kurt was a part of the team that Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Michael Pena's Luis assembled for their mission.

"I just got a chance to speak with him [director Peyton Reed] the other day and it sounds like Kurt is going to be returning to Ant-Man's world and will be appearing in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp.' And we are very, very, very excited," Dastmalchian told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in April.

Michael Douglas is also reprising his role as Hank Pym, while Evangeline Lilly will be back to play his daughter, Hope van Dyne. Fans are excited to see Hope don the Wasp suit and fight crime alongside Ant-Man. The director revealed to Collider that the upcoming sequel will be more about "how they work together, what their personal and professional relationships are like."

And while that is all certainly exciting, there has also been a rumor going around that Hank's wife, Janet, may return. It can be recalled that Janet vanished into a subatomic quantum realm while on a mission with Hank. The rumor mainly stems from an original Wasp suit being spotted at the Marvel Studios office, but her return is unconfirmed.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" will premiere on July 6, 2018.