'Aquaman' News: Ocean Master Confirmed as the Upcoming Movie's Villain

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is a promotional image for "Justice League," where Jason Momoa's character will appear prior to the solo "Aquaman" movie.

After all the speculations, it is finally confirmed that the upcoming "Aquaman" movie will feature Patrick Wilson's Ocean Master as its main villain.

While many fans know Wilson as the spiritual guy who deals with evil spirits in the two "Conjuring" movies, it is finally confirmed that the actor will be the major villain in the "Aquaman" movie. This was confirmed by no less than Jason Momoa himself, who plays the titular role, at the recently concluded San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC).

"Aquaman" is not slated to arrive earlier than late next year, but there have been various speculations on how the story of the movie will pan out, especially now that it is public knowledge that the Ocean Master will be the big bad. While it was initially thought that the movie would set up the rivalry between the half-siblings, it is now suspected that the movie will focus on the tussle of Aquaman and the Ocean Master with the throne of the Atlantis as the bone of contention.

To the uninitiated, Aquaman and the Ocean Master are half-brothers. Unlike the Ocean Master, though, who is a pure Atlantean as he is the son of Atlanna (Nicole Kidman) with another Atlantean, Aquaman/Arthur Curry is half-human and half-Atlantean as his father is a human, Thomas Curry (Temuera Morrison), whom the Queen of Atlantis fell in love with.

While it was initially thought that "Aquaman" would be an origin story, it was revealed earlier that it will not be the case as Arthur Curry has already been operating as a superhero and member of the Justice League when he finds out that he is the rightful heir to the throne of Atlantis and will challenge Ocean Master's hold to it when the villain threatens to invade land.

"Aquaman" is currently in production and also stars Amber Heard as Mera (Aquaman's wife), Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the other villain Black Manta, to name a few.

"Aquaman" is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 21, 2018. Before appearing in his own standalone movie, though, the King of the Atlantis will first join forces with other DC superheroes in "Justice League," which arrives this Nov. 17.