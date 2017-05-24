Ariana Grande World Tour 2017 Postponed or Rescheduled?

Pop singer Ariana Grande's world tour has been postponed until further notice. The decision comes after the terrorist bombing in England that happened at her concert on Monday.

REUTERS/Andrew Yates Two concert-goers are wrapped in thermal blankets following the explosion at the Manchester Arena during Ariana Grande's concert.

TMZ learns from an unnamed source that the singer has decided to postpone the European leg of her tour. The news outlet says that Grande is still "inconsolable" after the suicide bombing in Manchester Arena, where the singer performed for fans. Apart from being wracked with fear, the singer and her team are concerned about security.

Grande took to Twitter to empathize with Manchester. She writes, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

According to TMZ, the team is not in a rush to start the tour. They will continue once the pop singer feels any better.

Grande's manager Scooter Braun issues a statement saying, "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

Aside from England, the pop singer was supposed to appear in Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland.

The 23-year-old suicide bomber responsible for last Monday's attack at Grande's concert has been identified as Salamani Abedi. The attack claimed the lives of 22 people. One of the fatalities was an eight-year-old.

Reports reveal that at least 59 people, all of which attended the concert, are wounded. Many are still in critical condition. The news outlet says that 12 of the wounded are children.

The infamous terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL better known as ISIS) claims responsibility for the bombing. Through social media, the group declares, "one of the caliphate's soldiers placed bombs among the crowds."

The attack is the deadliest in Britain since the 2005 suicide bombings that took the lives of 52 people.