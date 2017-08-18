'Arrested Development' Season 5 News, Release Date: Jason Bateman, Alia Shawkat Tease What to Expect

Facebook/arresteddevelopment 'Arrested Development' season 5 is expected to release in 2018.

Production on "Arrested Development" season 5 is already underway, and some of the show's cast members have shared what fans can expect from the long-awaited new cycle.

Earlier this month, star Jason Bateman took to social media to give fans a glimpse at the upcoming season. And while it did not reveal much, it was enough to send shivers down any fan's spine.

Bateman recently spoke to Rotten Tomatoes about the upcoming season, as well as his new Netflix show "Ozark," which has been given a season 2 order by the streaming giant.

"It is pretty much a direct pick-up from where we left off in season 4," Bateman said of "Arrested Development." It can be recalled that season 4 ended with Lucille Two (Liza Minnelli) mysteriously dying, and Buster (Tony Hale) getting the blame for her apparent murder.

And while a lot of fans were disappointed with the way season 4 was formatted, Bateman recommended going back to watch the whole thing again "because the first two episodes of the fifth season basically stitch into the final parts of the fourth season as a sort of a continuation and it kind of zippers the two together, then starting in episode 3, really starts covering all the new ground of this fifth season."

Bateman previously teased that the upcoming season was structured like a murder mystery, essentially focusing on Lucille Two's death. The nature of the story will certainly open doors for hijinks, particularly for Maeby, who will be donning several disguises in the fifth season.

This much was teased by Alia Shawkat, who plays the boisterous Maeby Fünke, when she spoke to Vulture about the new season.

"I have a lot of different characters I'm hiding in again," she said. "I'm getting thrown into a lot of different situations this year."

It has also been teased time and again that season 5 will see more of the Bluth family spending time together--or, at least, appearing together on-screen.

"Arrested Development" is expected to be released in 2018 on Netflix.