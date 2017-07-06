'Arrested Development' Season 5 News, Release Date: Production to Begin Soon; Series to Return to Original Format

Facebook/arresteddevelopment "Arrested Development" season 5 is currently in the works.

A fifth season of "Arrested Development" has already been commissioned by Netflix, and it is expected to premiere sometime next year. For its upcoming installment, fans can expect the show to go back to its original format.

It can be recalled that the fourth season of "Arrested Development," which was released on Netflix four years ago, followed a different format than what was utilized during its first three installments. Because of scheduling conflicts with its cast, season 4 was not able to show the entire Bluth family interacting together on screen.

However, Will Arnett, who plays Gob Bluth in the series, revealed to Business Insider earlier this year that the show will follow a format "much like the original broadcast series." That means fans will get to see the entertaining Bluth family dynamic once again.

All original cast members are set to reprise their roles, with Jason Bateman revealing his return via Twitter in May. It is also believed that the new season will pick up right from where season 4 left off. It can be recalled that the season 4 finale saw Lucille Two (Liza Minelli) dying mysteriously and Buster (Tony Hale) being blamed for the crime.

Arnett also recently revealed that production on "Arrested Development" will begin soon, though he failed to give an exact date. However, he has assured fans that everything is in place and season 5 is really a go.

"Arrested Development is happening, and I was just talking with [creator] Mitch Hurwitz about six minutes ago about schedule stuff and script stuff and just sort of general, Arrested housekeeping things," Arnett told Entertainment Tonight. "But it's happening and it's moving ahead. And we don't actually have an actual start date, but it's very soon. I will say that."

Netflix has yet to announce a specific release date for "Arrested Development" season 5, though it is expected to drop in 2018.