'Attack on Titan' Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers: Reiner Remembers the Past as His Life Is Put in Peril in 'Soldiers'

The revelation that there is, after all, no breach on Wall Rose has sent fans into a frenzy of speculations. And the truth may even end up taking another brave soldier's life on the next episode of the anime series "Attack on Titan."

YouTube/FUNimation A screenshot of the ape-like Beast Titan from the second season of the popular anime series "Attack on Titan."

Wall Rose has not been breached and the origin of the horde of Titans that are suddenly causing havoc within the wall has become even more of a mystery. The previous episode may have also hinted at the horrific possibility that the Beast Titan could be turning innocent humans into the bumbling Titans that are currently at his beck and call.

This speculation seems to be further supported by the scene where a malformed Titan lying on top of Conny's house looked suspiciously like his mother and even struggled to welcome him back home. If this may actually be the case, then how is the Beast Titan doing it and what is his end game?

There is also the fact that not a single person is left in Conny's village, and yet there is not a drop of blood to show that they have been eaten by the savage Titans. Moreover, the horses are all still in the stables and the usual Titan wouldn't even bother breaking houses down if there were no humans inside them.

Reiner seems to be putting the pieces together and is coming to the same conclusion. Unfortunately, the trailer for the next episode strongly hints that he may not be long for this world. Either this or there may be truth to one fan's speculation that Reiner could be hiding something, which could also save his life in the upcoming episode titled "Soldier."

The search for a possible breach in the wall continues and will lead the Scouts to Utgard Castle where they will eventually be attacked by a horde of Titans that can freely move even in the dead of night. How will they survive this upcoming ordeal?

"Attack on Titan" season 2 episode 4 airs on Saturday, April 22 in various broadcasting networks in Japan and can also be streamed online via Crunchyroll, FUNimation, Anime Lab and Hulu.