'Avengers 4' Movie News, Release Date: New Set Photo Reveals Iron Man's Intricate Arc Reactor

Facebook/IronMan Robert Downey Jr. might not continue to play the Iron Man in another sequel.

"Avengers: Infinity War" has yet to be released, but its continuation, the yet-to-be-titled "Avengers 4" movie, is already in the works. Over the weekend, a new set photo from the film surfaced online and offered a closer peek at the new arc reactor of Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man.

Although most of the details of the "Avengers 4" plot are still kept under wraps, it should not come as a surprise if Iron Man gets a new reactor in the movie. Known for his genius, hilarity and love for his armor suit, Downey's character is highly likely to upgrade his suit for "Avengers 4," especially since that is when he will have the biggest fight of his life since becoming a superhero.

The fourth and final "Avengers" movie will not premiere until 2019 but the most recent set photo already offers a glimpse of how the Marvel Cinematic Universe is shaping up to be. The picture, which came from Atlanta-based "Avengers" fan and paparazzo Joe Passori, was reportedly taken while cast members Gwyneth Paltrow, Downey and Mark Ruffalo were shooting around their area.

The latest arc reactor featured in the photo is probably one of the most avant-garde reactors that fans will have ever seen in an "Iron Man" or "Avengers" movie. It can be recalled that in the first "Iron Man" movie, Tony Stark came up with the first portable arc reactor following the explosion of an IUD that caused a piece of shrapnel to pierce through his chest, almost killing him. Luckily, not only did the magnetic field of the reactor allow him to survive but it also served as his key power source.

Since Tony Stark built his first one from scraps in Afghanistan, fans of Iron Man have seen a wide array of iterations of the superhero's arc reactor. However, the new photo reveals that the one he will wear in "Avengers 4" is going to be the most complex of them all, looking pretty much like a diamond. Considering its intricacy, there is no doubt that Iron Man's new arc reactor will not only aesthetically elevate his battle suit's appearance but will also give a boost to his fighting abilities.

"Avengers 4" will open in theaters on May 3, 2019.