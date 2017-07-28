'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Leaked Trailer Surfaces Online; Film To Be Longest One in MCU

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' will hit cinemas on May 4, 2018.

Marvel recently debuted exclusive footage of "Avengers: Infinity War" at the San Diego Comic-Con. And while it was meant to stay exclusive, pirated videos of the trailer have since started sprouting online.

The trailer, which featured a ton of action and almost all of the superheroes Marvel has introduced so far, was previewed at Hall H of SDCC. Some fans were lucky enough to witness the unveiling in full quality, but others felt the need to share recorded versions of it online.

Marvel has been working to have leaked copies taken down, but the links seem endless. This is also not the first time exclusive footage from the entertainment giant got leaked. At this point, some are questioning Marvel's decision not to officially release the trailer online so as to render these leaked videos useless.

Other studios like Warner Bros. and Netflix release their trailers online at the same time or right after it debuts at Hall H to prevent this sort of thing from happening. It remains to be seen, though, whether Marvel will follow suit any time soon.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about "Avengers: Infinity War." It brings together a number of superheroes introduced over the past decade to battle against Thanos, a villain who has briefly graced several Marvel films.

Recently, co-director Joe Russo teased that the third "Avengers" film could be the longest one in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far.

"The current cut is over two and a half [hours]... Most of it's a movie you could show, but there's still a lot of work left to be done, I still have a couple of scenes that we haven't finished from Avengers 3 that I'm shooting in the next few months with my brother, and it's certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two and a half hour, two and a half hour-plus range," Russo, who is directing the film with his brother Anthony, told Collider.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere in U.S. movie theaters on May 4, 2018.