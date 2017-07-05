'Avengers: Infinity War' Set Photos Released; Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Teases the End for Characters

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' will be the end for some characters.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to be the biggest superhero blockbuster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with handfuls of heroes and big names joining forces on screen.

The upcoming ensemble film is already being touted as the "biggest movie of all time," and Spider-Man thinks that "Avengers: Infinity War" is a movie that "needs no teasing."

"Believe me; no one is ready for that movie," Tom Holland told Toronto Sun in an interview. "I don't know anything about it or what it's about. I know who the villain is, but that's it. They don't let me read anything because I'm so bad at keeping secrets."

Photos from the set have already been popping up everywhere in the online world, including ones published by Variety. The set photos featured Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong. By the looks of their surroundings, they were in the middle of an action scene or something monumental just happened.

Downey himself posted a photo of the four of them on his Instagram page, which potentially gives away a plot point involving Tony Stark. The photo featured Downey wearing a shirt with a hole cut out in the middle. This gave rise to the theory that the arc reactor may make a comeback after Tony had it removed at the end of "Iron Man 3."

Fans also believe that "Infinity War" and its untitled sequel could be the end of the road for some heroes, particularly Downey's Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America. It remains to be seen whether they will die or simply retire, but Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is sure that not every character will continue on in the MCU. Feige, however, refused to give out any specifics when it comes to who will go.

"We have another two years of hard work to even finish these movies, and they [the actors] have a lot of hard work to do, so thats all we're thinking about, is completing those and delivering on the promise of those. Where it goes beyond that, we'll see," he told JoBlo.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is set to hit cinemas on May 4, 2018.